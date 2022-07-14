‘To serve and to be a kind face’: How Family Promise’s food market continues to support families in need

‘Specialty shop’ opening soon

In August, the Family Food Market is rolling out a reusable tote program created in partnership with CareSource.

Based on family size, clients will be given a set number of totes to transport their groceries, which Paul hopes will instill a greater sense of responsibility.

“The goal is not only for us as an organization to decrease the amount of plastic and cardboard that we’re using, but we can also encourage clients to bring those bags back and sort of be responsible for those bags. It’s a small way of incorporating responsibility into our program without charging people or limiting people. The philosophy is not to punish those that don’t, but to reward those that do.”

The market will be accessible to all clients whether or not they bring back their reusable totes.

Those who do come to the market with their totes in tow will get to browse around a new “specialty shop” filled with overstock items donated from an Amazon small business.

“You know how when you go to TJ Maxx or Marshalls or Home Goods, you sort of don’t know what you’re going to get, but it’s a nice little surprise that you could either get your kid or you could get (for) yourself — random goods that bring a little bit of joy to your day,” Paul said.

According to Paul, each crossroad Family Promise has faced has pushed the organization to get creative and work to build lasting community partnerships to meet demands when supplies run low.

“As an organization, we’re always trying to look at our programs and say, ‘What we’ve got right now is good, but how can we get creative about how we can better support our clients in whatever way that means?’” Paul said. “Always trying to achieve the best is really important, and then leaving the door open for the creative ways to do that — like partnerships with small businesses where something was going to end up in the trash and now we’ve found this full-circle way of getting the goods back into the community through a very positive way.”

While each of its programs are tailored to meet specific needs, the basic goal of the Family Food Market is simply to serve.

“We’re not here to judge, we’re not here to make a determination on anything,” Paul said. “We’re just here to say, ‘We’ve got food.’ We view it as a chance to build a relationship. We’re here to serve and to be a kind face to (be), honestly, whatever they need. And it’s an opportunity for us to learn a little more about them as people. Then, through that process, through starting a conversation and learning more about the person — who they are, what their needs are — I can refer them to other programs, even if that program’s not us.”

For those who may be struggling to make ends meet in recent weeks, the doors to the Family Food Market are open wide, Paul said.

“If you’re going through a hard time where you’re seeing that the dollars you had before aren’t stretching the way that they had been, come see us. Come shop in our market. Or at least think about it, because I know sometimes that can be hard.”