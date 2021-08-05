Empty Bowl Lunch invites people to buy unique art, fight hunger

The doors will open at 11 a.m., and the program will begin at 11:45 a.m. Masks wearing will be required.



Kay Blackstock, executive director of the nonprofit, said she is thrilled to hold the event in person after featuring it only online last year. Despite the switch to virtual in 2020, she said the organization witnessed record numbers. The food bank raised enough money to provide more than 833,150 meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger throughout Hall, Lumpkin, Union, Dawson and Forsyth counties.

This year, Blackstock said the organization aims to supply one million meals.

“There’s not any reason why anyone should be hungry in our community and in our country,” she said. “ … We’re not only working to try to avoid the (food) waste and any child, individual or senior going hungry, we’re also a community partner that wants to find ways to keep people from being in a situation where they don’t have enough resources to provide for themselves or their families.”