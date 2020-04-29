Ducks going digital: Rubber Duck Derby becoming virtual event this May

The pandemic isn’t stopping the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier from waddling out its 22nd Rubber Duck Derby.

Instead of unleashing around 20,000 yellow rubber ducks into Lake Lanier, the nonprofit has decided to host its largest fundraiser of the year virtually at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, via Facebook Live.

The winners will be chosen through a random number generator, which will be announced during the streamed event. The few lucky ducks will receive prizes such as $10,000 in cash, a diamond valued at $5,000, a $1,200 two-night stay and golf package for four at Lanier Islands, free Chick-fil-A for a year or other gifts valued over $250.

Brenda Bohn, the organization's spokeswoman, said because of COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Clubs couldn’t safely ship, tag and launch the ducks this year. She said the process of collecting and labeling the ducks involves a large team effort, which couldn’t be accomplished under the circumstances.

“Although it was really disappointing, at the end of the day, it’s really a fundraiser and raffle,” Bohn said. “We’re thrilled we’re being able to continue with that part of the derby.”

Each day the nonprofit serves 1,000 kids at its 15 clubs.

All of the proceeds from the Rubber Duck Derby, whether a sponsorship or donation, will go back into the organization, which provides programs and opportunities for over 7, 200 youth in the community.

Even though the locations are temporarily closed, Abb Hayes, the event’s duck sales coordinator, said the organization's staff and volunteers are working diligently to offer virtual mentoring and activities daily, and distribute meals to over 500 kids and families each week.

“We focus on all children and youth, particularly those who really need our help,” Hayes said. “With people struggling in this pandemic, I think our services are needed more than ever.”

Those who want to participate in the fundraiser can adopt a single duck for $6, a quack pack of six ducks for $30 or a grand pack of 25 ducks for $125.

Donations can be made by visiting rubberduckderby.com.

So far, Bohn said nearly 7,000 ducks have been adopted. The nonprofit’s goal is to surpass 20,000.

“Our hope is for this to be as successful as it has been in the past years,” Bohn said. “We’re seeing that people are being very supportive of us continuing to work on our mission for kids in our community. Everyone has been so positive, and that’s been very encouraging.”

Those who want to sponsor the event can contact Bohn at bbohn@bgclanier.org.

The Rubber Duck Derby’s presenting sponsor this year is the Northeast Georgia Health System.

“It is so fitting that they’re the ones who are really stepping up during this pandemic to help folks,” Hayes said. “It’s a great partnership and we appreciate them providing some of the money that we need to make this a successful event.”

All donations and sponsor commitments must be made by Friday, May 15.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit rubberduckderby.com.