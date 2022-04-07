A cross from a former Gainesville church has a new home

The two-story brick church has been around since the mid-1960s, according to JoJo Thomas, director of the Chattahoochee Baptist Association. The church closed in late 2020, he said, because the congregation was growing older, and the realities of the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for them to meet in person.

“The congregation had aged and as they aged, they reached a point where it was just difficult to attract young families, and so even before COVID, they were already struggling,” Thomas said. In late March of last year, the congregation voted to gift the church to his association on the condition that the money from a sale be used to help emerging or struggling churches.

Although the church has shut its doors, he said, its legacy will live on.

“While those people may feel disappointed in the fact that it's closing, what they did, in making sure that the assets are going to be liquidated and put in a foundation to help other churches, is continue their ministry. They really will have a legacy.”

“The cross that symbolizes their message is also going to continue to be functioning and active and visible, just in a different place,” he said.

The association is looking to sell the property to Interface Properties for around $3.5 million, which it plans to donate to the Strengthening Churches Foundation. Thomas said both parties have signed the contract, but they are waiting for the Gainesville City Council to approve a rezoning of the entire property to general business. The city council will hold a vote April 19.

Interface Properties has proposed a two-phase development on the 6.6-acre property. First, a fast-food restaurant and oil change business, which was recommended for approval by Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on March 8. The second phase could see any number of businesses at the back of the property, from a child care center to an animal hospital.



