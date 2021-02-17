Community groups set up fund for families of six killed in nitrogen leak

A group of local businesses, churches and organizations created a fund to help the families of the six people killed in the Jan. 28 nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville.
Art Gallegos Jr., president of the Latinos Conservative Organization, said the account was the “Gainesville Families Victims Hope Fund” to “recognize the contributions and sacrifices of poultry workers and their families.”
“We are one community that has come together in the (midst) of a tragedy,” according to a flier announcing the fund. “Please help in any way you may be able to.”
Those six people were:
Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville
Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont
Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville
Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville
Victor Vellez , 38, of Gainesville
Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville
Gallegos said it was created by a collaboration of local businesses, churches and organizations including Latinos Conservative Organization, The Door Church, Iglesia Refugio de Salvacion, Supermercado Los Carrillos No. 2, Camille Viera Services, Lighthouse Business Center
How to help:
What: Gainesville Families Victims Hope Fund
Peach State Bank & Trust, 325 Washington St., Gainesville
An account number was not available as of press time.
For more information, call 678-614-5011
In a separate effort, Hispanic Alliance-GA was able to give $4,000 per family. Executive Director Vanesa Sarazua said Monday, Feb. 15, that five families were able to pick up the check last week, and they are hoping to hand the check to the final family.
“We had individuals and churches and a couple of corporations give us money to be able to do that,” Sarazua said. “We are so thankful, because these people have not received anything from anyone.”