Coats hung up around Gainesville for those in need

Some 10 coats were wrapped around trees in Gainesville while others dangled from a hanger on poles in the hopes that someone in need might stumble upon them this week.



Ninth District Opportunity housing manager Michael Fisher said the organization received donations from Family Promise and originally handed out coats and other supplies at homeless encampments.

When Fisher and his team were finished, they still had about 10 jackets left over.

“I’m sure there’s people that could use them, and I remember hearing about this thing that was happening in Europe where this town did that,” Fisher said. “They just tied them around all the trees to help anybody in need.”