This center exists to help the homeless. Now it faces losing its home, too





Deyton said the current building for the day center was sold, and the new owners want to renovate. He is looking for a space of about 1,500-2,000 square feet and has through the end of July to find it.

“Right now, there just doesn’t seem to be anything, and it’s looking like we may just have to shut the doors for a while,” he said.

The Way was opened in 2014, where Deyton has helped members of the Gainesville homeless community get their legal documents, shower and get clothing, tents or sleeping bags.

Roughly 35-40 people come per week, though it was much more before they closed the soup kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you don’t have (anything) and you’re just starting out on the street, a tent and a sleeping bag is a big relief,” Deyton said.

Deyton said he doesn’t want to get too far out of the current area because this is where the need is.

“Mobility is an issue,” Ninth District Opportunity housing/program planner Mike Fisher said. “… A lot of them have physical disabilities, and going great distances is not the easiest thing for many of them to do with the health issues and what have you.”

Fisher said the community partners all work collectively, “hand in hand, arm in arm to take care of this growing issue of homelessness here in Gainesville.” If The Way were to close, it would be a big loss, Fisher said.

“Any link that comes out of this chain just definitely weakens the process of us trying to provide support and services and transition these people the best we can out of a homeless situation into hopefully a housing situation or an area that is more suited for where they’re able to be,” Fisher said.