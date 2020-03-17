Cars pour in for free food event during coronavirus response at VFW post in Gainesville

With four kids at home, Amber Cameron of Gainesville was glad to see area businesses pitching in Tuesday, March 17, with meals to help the community during the coronavirus health crisis.

“With them being out of school, any extra help is a blessing,” she said before pulling away from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8452 on Delta Drive.

Cameron was one of many people benefiting from area businesses giving away meals, water bottles and comic books for the kids. Also, Gainesville Police handed out stuffed animals.