Boys and Girls Club playground rises from the ashes

“This playground is instrumental in giving our kids an opportunity to interact with each other, run, jump, play and just have unstructured free time where they’re able to focus on not just having a good time but also on improving their health,” said Brook Davidson, president of the Boys and Girls Club.

The new playground is dedicated to the foundation for their contributions with a plaque soon to be posted on the playground fence.

Construction was completed in April, and club members at the Positive Place location and students at Fair Street International Academy next door have been using the new playground since, Wilson said. But they had to postpone the ribbon-cutting ceremony until Wednesday, Aug. 25, because of COVID-19 concerns and conflicting schedules among board members and officials from the Falcons.