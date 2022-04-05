'An active giving community': The Cresswind Community Fund is committed to helping seniors in Hall County

Over $500,000 — that’s how much the Cresswind Community Fund will have garnered from donations alone by mid-2022, according to its most recent financial summary.
Funded and operated by members of the Cresswind Lake Lanier community since 2015, the senior-focused charity uses grants, education and cultural opportunities to improve the lives of adults 55 and older.
Since its inception, the community fund has grown to more than 1,125 members, distributing grants to about 30 different local organizations exclusively in Gainesville and Hall County.
“When I first saw the mission statement five years ago, it really resonated with me because it provided an opportunity for me to give back to Gainesville and Hall County,” Board President Bill Papciak said. “Our mission is that we exclusively raise funds, grant funds and provide volunteer services to local seniors in need.”
That means the nearly $475,000 in grants the fund expects to reach this year go to local food banks, families and programs to help those families.
The group participates in endeavors like personal care drives, which have been known to produce nearly 500 pounds of items like shampoo and toothpaste in previous years, while the “Help Me Please” program sees Cresswind residents performing handyman tasks like renovations and moving heavy items for other residents in need. Payment for the jobs is solely donation-based.
“If we’re giving to a national organization, we don’t know exactly where it goes,” Papciak said. “We know it goes to a good cause, but if we’re giving back here to the Cresswind Community Fund, we know 100% of the fund goes back here.”
“Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” is another notable program housed by the fund that provides one-time emergency financial support to grandparents who have been tasked with raising their grandkids.
“Locally, we know there are a significant number of families led by grandparents,” Papciak said. “That’s documented because they’ve applied for various benefits. We know in Georgia there are upwards of 90,000 families led by grandparents.”
Anything from financial hardship to suffering from illness can make a family eligible for aid, according to Papciak.
“That particular need is recognized by a lot of us here, because we are grandparents,” Papciak said.
The Cresswind Community Fund has approximately 150 active community volunteers managing operations and outreach, according to Papciak.
Cresswind residents aren’t required to join the fund and there are no recurring dues — those who donate do so out of a desire to give back.
Cresswind at Lake Lanier reports 1,700 residents across 925 households. About 70% of the population there is retired, while about 50% of residents moved from outside the state to be close to family. The community is described as an active senior community — something Papciak agrees with.
“Cresswind has been promoted over the years as an active senior community,” Papciak said. “It is an active community. It’s socially active, recreationally active — and it’s an active giving community.”For more information on the Cresswind Community Fund, visit cwcfund.org.