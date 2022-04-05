'An active giving community': The Cresswind Community Fund is committed to helping seniors in Hall County

Since its inception, the community fund has grown to more than 1,125 members, distributing grants to about 30 different local organizations exclusively in Gainesville and Hall County.

“When I first saw the mission statement five years ago, it really resonated with me because it provided an opportunity for me to give back to Gainesville and Hall County,” Board President Bill Papciak said. “Our mission is that we exclusively raise funds, grant funds and provide volunteer services to local seniors in need.”

That means the nearly $475,000 in grants the fund expects to reach this year go to local food banks, families and programs to help those families.

The group participates in endeavors like personal care drives, which have been known to produce nearly 500 pounds of items like shampoo and toothpaste in previous years, while the “Help Me Please” program sees Cresswind residents performing handyman tasks like renovations and moving heavy items for other residents in need. Payment for the jobs is solely donation-based.

“If we’re giving to a national organization, we don’t know exactly where it goes,” Papciak said. “We know it goes to a good cause, but if we’re giving back here to the Cresswind Community Fund, we know 100% of the fund goes back here.”