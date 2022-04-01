‘A culture of brotherhood and love’: Five men graduate from men’s ministry helping homeless find work, place to stay

Joel Purnell used to sleep under a Loganville library’s awning near the front door.

One of the people who would give Purnell food and money reached out to as many people as possible to help him, including North Georgia Works’ executive director Michael Giddens.

Purnell was skeptical.

“That’s why I was content with being homeless because I was too nervous to ask for help,” Purnell said. “I couldn’t trust anyone. At the time, I couldn’t trust my family, so trusting a random stranger was out of the question.”

That all changed when Giddens showed up.

“Hey, are you Joel? Hey, I’m Michael. Get in the car,” Purnell recounted of that fateful meeting.

Purnell hesitated, but he got in. It was a decision that he thinks now was one of the best he has ever made. At Purnell’s March 20 graduation, Giddens said he was thankful beyond words that he did.