9 Vacation Bible Schools to check out this summer in Hall County

Churches in Hall County are ready to roll out Vacation Bible School for the summer. Children will be able to learn about faith and the Bible through songs, crafts and other hands-on activities.



Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11

Where: 751 Green St., Gainesville

Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 14-18

Where: 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus

When: 6 p.m. June 27-30

Where: 3368 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville

Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11

Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Mystery Island — Tracking Down the One True God

When: 6-8:45 p.m. July 11-15

Where: 5086 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville

VBS for Chestnut Mountain Church’s “Kidtagious” Ministry

When: 6-9 p.m. June 27-30

Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch



