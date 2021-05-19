9 Vacation Bible Schools to check out this summer in Hall County

Churches in Hall County are ready to roll out Vacation Bible School for the summer. Children will be able to learn about faith and the Bible through songs, crafts and other hands-on activities.
First Baptist of Gainesville
- Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus
- When: 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11
- Where: 751 Green St., Gainesville
Lakewood Baptist
- Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus
- When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 14-18
- Where: 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Airline Baptist
- Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus
- When: 6 p.m. June 27-30
- Where: 3368 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville
Gainesville First United Methodist
- Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through
- When: 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11
- Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hopewell Baptist Church
- Mystery Island — Tracking Down the One True God
- When: 6-8:45 p.m. July 11-15
- Where: 5086 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville
Christ Place Church
- Superhero Force 2: The Outer Realm
- When: 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 15-18
- Where: 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch
Concord at Clermont
- Press Play — Get in the Mix
- When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 6-10
- Where: 640 Main St., Clermont
Trinity United Methodist
- Discovery on Adventure Island
- When: 5-8:30 p.m. June 13-16
- Where: 5622 Clark's Bridge road, Clermont
Chestnut Mountain Church
- VBS for Chestnut Mountain Church’s “Kidtagious” Ministry
- When: 6-9 p.m. June 27-30
- Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch