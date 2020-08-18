Celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage by visiting this exhibit

The Northeast Georgia History Center, located at 322 Academy Street NE in Gainesville, is inviting the public to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment by experiencing its new exhibit — “Voices for the Vote: The Struggle for Women’s Suffrage.” It will be on view from Wednesday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, March 21, 2021, and is included with the cost of admission.



The exhibit takes people on a journey from 1848, when the first women’s suffrage convention was held in New York, to the 1970s, when the Equal Rights Amendment passed, which guaranteed equal rights for all American citizens, regardless of sex. (The amendment has never been ratified by enough states to become a part of the Constitution.)

Although the displays offer national background around the suffrage movement, Jones said pieces of Hall County history are sprinkled in, including photographs of local women taken during the 1920s, a voter registration book from 1898 and a 1915 yearbook from Brenau University with an image of the school’s women’s suffrage club.

Jones said she is also in the works of finding the university’s 1916 yearbook, which shows the presence of an anti-women's suffrage club in addition to the women’s suffrage club.

Backing the right to vote for women wasn’t the tone of Hall County in the 1900s, according to Jones, nor for the rest of Georgia, at first.

“The Georgia suffrage was very small because the anti-suffrage was so big,” Jones said. “We had the largest in the country.”