Unsung heroes of World War II to take center screen in documentary premiere at UNG

The trials and tribulations of some of the nation’s bravest yet oft-overlooked World War II heroes will take center screen in an upcoming premiere.

An early screening of the documentary “They Volunteered for This: Merrill’s Marauders” is slated to premiere at the University of North Georgia’s Dahlonega campus Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Created by award-winning filmmaker and founder of the World War II Foundation Tim Gray and narrated by retired NBC Nightly News icon Tom Brokaw, the documentary follows Gen. Frank Merrill’s volunteer commando unit and their specialized tactics in the jungles and mountains of 1944 Burma.

The group made a name for itself by performing missions deep behind Japanese lines, often engaging in combat with forces vastly superior in number.

In Burma, the Marauders managed to inflict more casualties than they suffered despite being consistently outnumbered by 18th division Japanese troops. The entire unit had achieved a high level of marksmanship with self-loading, automatic weapons. The soldiers also used light mortar to devastate enemy troops, according to information posted on the Merrill’s Marauders website.

“They were not supplied very well and had to use mules to move from place to place to carry their supplies,” the foundation noted. “The Japanese always thought the 3,000 soldiers were actually a group of 15,000 plus due to their success of being everywhere at every time and because of the damage and casualties they were able to inflict.”