Unsung heroes of World War II to take center screen in documentary premiere at UNG

The trials and tribulations of some of the nation’s bravest yet oft-overlooked World War II heroes will take center screen in an upcoming premiere.
An early screening of the documentary “They Volunteered for This: Merrill’s Marauders” is slated to premiere at the University of North Georgia’s Dahlonega campus Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Created by award-winning filmmaker and founder of the World War II Foundation Tim Gray and narrated by retired NBC Nightly News icon Tom Brokaw, the documentary follows Gen. Frank Merrill’s volunteer commando unit and their specialized tactics in the jungles and mountains of 1944 Burma.
The group made a name for itself by performing missions deep behind Japanese lines, often engaging in combat with forces vastly superior in number.
In Burma, the Marauders managed to inflict more casualties than they suffered despite being consistently outnumbered by 18th division Japanese troops. The entire unit had achieved a high level of marksmanship with self-loading, automatic weapons. The soldiers also used light mortar to devastate enemy troops, according to information posted on the Merrill’s Marauders website.
“They were not supplied very well and had to use mules to move from place to place to carry their supplies,” the foundation noted. “The Japanese always thought the 3,000 soldiers were actually a group of 15,000 plus due to their success of being everywhere at every time and because of the damage and casualties they were able to inflict.”
According to UNG President Bonita Jacobs, the film tells an important piece of U.S. military history.
“As one of only six senior military colleges in the nation and the Military College of Georgia, and because of UNG's strong relationship with Camp Frank D. Merrill, we are honored to host the premiere of this important documentary at UNG,” Jacobs said in a statement.
Due to limited venue capacity, reservations are required for the screening. Reservations can be made via UNG Connect until noon on March 1. More than 190 seats are currently available.
Viewing will take place in the health and natural sciences building for students, faculty and staff; community members can watch from the dining hall banquet room or the campus library’s special collections room.
The Marauders received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2022, according to the foundation, after being recognized for their hardships and accomplishments in the South-East Asian Theater of World War II.
Those who attend the March 3 screening will also have the chance to speak with some notable figures from the documentary. Some of the marauders as well as Lt. Col. Keith Antonia, former commander at Camp Frank D. Merrill and a member of the Ranger Hall of Fame, will be in attendance.
The marauders’ website also mentions that, of the original 3,000 men who fought in the unit, only a handful are still living.
Although the school originally mentioned plans to host Gray for two speaking events directed towards students, unforeseen circumstances have made those plans impossible, UNG Assistant Director of News and Communications Clark Leonard said.
For more information on the film, visit the WWII Foundation website.