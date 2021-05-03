This NGMC nurse just released her second novel in the ‘Iron Mountain’ series - and doesn’t plan on stopping

“It’s such an exciting feeling when you feel the story coming to you,” Sargent said. “It’s like it’s knocking the back of my brain. And, I listen to that.”



Sargent said she’ll even find herself waking up in the middle of the night with a plot idea. She keeps a notebook nearby for those moments of inspiration.

“I don’t see this as a burden,” she said. “When it comes to me, I’m going to put it down. I’m afraid if I don’t write it down, I’m going to forget the storyline.”

Sargent lives in Clermont with her three children and husband. In November 2020, she released her first novel, “Protecting Tova,” a self-published book that is set in post-apocalyptic North Georgia, 100 years after a great extinction event. Sargent said the story takes place in a mountain territory called Iron Mountain, which was inspired by Blairsville, Georgia. Mutated beasts and “savages” live beyond the thick forest and stone wall surrounding the land.