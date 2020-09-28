The ‘Mark Trail’ comic strip is passing the torch to this Hispanic cartoonist

“Mark Trail,” the popular environmental comic strip created by the late Ed Dodd of Gainesville, is passing the pen to a new cartoonist.



King Features Syndicate announced Sept. 25 that Jules Rivera, Latina cartoonist from Los Angeles, will take up the torch starting Oct. 12, debuting “a new contemporary aesthetic that will return to the comic strip’s roots as a champion for environmentalism.”

The company’s press release stated that Rivera — best known for her webcomic “Love, Joolz” — will offer an updated look for the Trail family, as well as focus on environmental issues that affect communities and ecosystems, particularly communities of color.

For decades the comic strip’s protagonist, Mark Trail, has taken readers on his journey as a photojournalist and outdoor magazine writer. Rivera’s creation will also bring Mark’s wife, Cherry Trail, and their son, Rusty, into the forefront, giving them more prominent roles.