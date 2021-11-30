Selfie museum aims to bring young blood back to Lakeshore Mall

William and Shannan Mahnken are hoping Mugshotz will bring teens and kids back to the mall, because they’re giving them something they can’t order online: a 48-booth selfie museum.

William said he got the idea for a selfie museum after watching TikTok videos in which kids took selfies with friends in creative places, and he thought designing a store specifically for that need could work.

“We put the tools out there and let them be creative,” he said.