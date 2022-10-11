One of northeast Georgia’s ‘premier community choirs’ marks 30-year milestone

In the beginning, the choral ensemble focused on performing a cappella literature from the Renaissance period through the 20th century under the title “Lanier Singers.”

The group’s name was changed to the Lanier Chamber Singers in the early 2000s.

“By adding the word chamber, that distinguishes us as a smaller select group of singers, because we've always been a fairly small group,” Jefcoat said,

Today, the group is led by artistic director and conductor John LaForge, who was appointed to the position in 2017. LaForge is the seventh musical director in the organization's history.

Thirty-four members are currently on its roster, ranging in age from their early 20s to their mid-70s, up from as few as a dozen in its early years.

“It’s a great thing to have a group that is intergenerational,” LaForge said. “It demonstrates how we can continue to be involved in music throughout our lives and the LCS is a great example of lifelong singing and lifelong musicians and musicianship.”

According to LaForge, some of the singers live in Gainesville and Dahlonega, while others travel from as far as Fulton County to be a part of the group.

“We live in a community that has a rich cultural heritage in music, fine arts and theater, and we (the Lanier Chamber Singers) are … one of those groups that I believe adds a lot to the community, and our music is a high level of performance,” LaForge said.