Meet the newest executive director for the Arts Council in Gainesville

The Arts Council in Gainesville has a new executive director.

Pamela Williams-Lime, a nonprofit and business leader from Milwaukee, will replace Gladys Wyant, who is retiring Feb. 4 after 38 years as the council’s executive director.

“I look forward to continuing the impactful work that is being done by The Arts Council to engage and enrich the lives of the community in Gainesville and its surrounding region,” Williams-Lime said in a press release on Wednesday, Jan., 19.