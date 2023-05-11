‘I hope it brings them joy and peace.’ UNG visual arts students unveil murals at Avita

The kind of images that create a welcoming environment, says Avita Chief Clinical Officer and Behavioral Health Crisis Center Director Lori Holbrook.



“When people come into this facility, they are under some level of distress,” Holbrook said, noting she hadn’t seen anything like this at a center during her 20-plus-year career in behavioral health. “The murals are so welcoming, positive, unique and innovative.”

University of North Georgia Associate Professor of Art Erin McIntosh helped spearhead the project by inviting five students to participate as part of a class. The goal was to bring artists together to pitch mural ideas to the Avita executive board with the winning design being brought to life on a large wall inside the peer living room, a general space at the facility. Ultimately, a pair of mural pitches would be commissioned.

The group, Basil Dabe, Samuel Justus, Lance Logan, Karyme Ramirez and Kayleigh Riker, presented their designs to the Avita leadership, with Riker and Ramirez winning the competition. Riker designed the landscape mural with the lake and mountains to better depict some of North Georgia’s most beautiful natural assets.

On the title of her design, Riker, a senior fine arts major with an emphasis in painting, said, “A lot of times with my art, I like to tell people it’s whatever you want it to be.”

“The thing for me that I am most happy about is knowing who this mural will serve,” Riker said. “I hope it brings them joy and peace.”

She added that nature is her inspiration for the design.