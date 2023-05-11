‘I hope it brings them joy and peace.’ UNG visual arts students unveil murals at Avita

The word “clinical” comes to mind when one thinks of health care facilities. The stigma and description of behavioral health and mental health facilities can be even colder.
Recently, a team of University of North Georgia art students and Avita Community Partners came together to create a change of scenery inside the Avita Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Gainesville, turning what was once a bare white wall inside a gathering space into a landscape mural with mountains with the sun off in the distance, flowers blooming, luscious green grass and a lake.
The kind of images that create a welcoming environment, says Avita Chief Clinical Officer and Behavioral Health Crisis Center Director Lori Holbrook.
“When people come into this facility, they are under some level of distress,” Holbrook said, noting she hadn’t seen anything like this at a center during her 20-plus-year career in behavioral health. “The murals are so welcoming, positive, unique and innovative.”
University of North Georgia Associate Professor of Art Erin McIntosh helped spearhead the project by inviting five students to participate as part of a class. The goal was to bring artists together to pitch mural ideas to the Avita executive board with the winning design being brought to life on a large wall inside the peer living room, a general space at the facility. Ultimately, a pair of mural pitches would be commissioned.
The group, Basil Dabe, Samuel Justus, Lance Logan, Karyme Ramirez and Kayleigh Riker, presented their designs to the Avita leadership, with Riker and Ramirez winning the competition. Riker designed the landscape mural with the lake and mountains to better depict some of North Georgia’s most beautiful natural assets.
On the title of her design, Riker, a senior fine arts major with an emphasis in painting, said, “A lot of times with my art, I like to tell people it’s whatever you want it to be.”
“The thing for me that I am most happy about is knowing who this mural will serve,” Riker said. “I hope it brings them joy and peace.”
She added that nature is her inspiration for the design.
Following the executive board’s decision on the winning designs, the team met twice a week during the academic year to plan the work and prime the walls before ultimately painting the mural as a team. The bonus was the real world experience a group of young artists got to have less than a month before they graduate from college.
“Most of us are used to working by ourselves, so it was a challenge to work as a group at first,” admitted Ramirez, whose sunshine mural design was selected as well. “Once we got used to working together, it was great.”
Prior to beginning the murals, the students were given a tour of the facility and learned about the colors and textures that represent the positive side of behavioral health and recovery. Colors like orange, pink and yellow — fluorescent colors that give off warmth.
Ramirez’s mural design is on a wall outside of the 23-hour observation room, which is located down the hall from the landscape mural. It has a blend of orange and yellow in the sunbeams and shades of blue for the clouds and the sky in the background.
When asked what she titled the mural, which was also painted in a collaborative effort by the team, Ramirez, a senior graphic design major, said she didn’t know. She’s just happy to have her first mural be so well received. She normally sees her work on a computer screen.
“It’s kind of surreal to see any design of mine so big,” she said. “Seeing it on a wall is a nice change for me.”
Justus, who has been medically diagnosed with schizophrenia, said he was proud to be a part of the project even if his mural pitch didn’t get selected as a winner. The project is much more personal for him.
“If I can be of help to someone that has been hurt like me, that’s a good thing,” Justus, a senior psychology major with a minor in art, said, adding that his main contribution to the landscape mural was the grass. “Looking at these murals makes me feel calm and serene. I feel like we did a good job.”
Dabe, a senior art history major, has similar feelings about the murals and the work it took to create them.
“I’m so proud of the color choices, scale, all those things that matter and affect the mural,” she said. “I think these murals will create a nice impact when people first see it.”
Logan, a fine arts, drawing and painting major, feels there is a bigger force at play with the murals.
“There’s a connection in this room,” Logan said as he stared at the landscape mural. “It feels complete and there’s something really nice about the liveliness it portrays.”
When people come to Avita Behavioral Health Crisis Center, there are now murals that depict positivity, relaxation and better days.
“There’s potential to do more murals,” McIntosh said. “We definitely learned a lot this semester,”
Pointing around the room, Justus added, “There are more walls, after all.”