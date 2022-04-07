‘I did my homework’: How The Arts Council’s newest director aims to connect North Georgians with the arts

From Williams-Lime’s perspective, The Arts Council is at a pivotal point as an organization. While working with The Arts Council’s board of directors to define the next-generation vision for the organization, she’s also looking toward partnerships with fellow arts and culture organizations to jointly promote programming and spearhead potential job shares.



“Collaboration is something our donors want to hear about, because they know that when you collaborate with other organizations, you are able to do more with every dollar that you have,” Williams-Lime said. “I think there’s huge opportunity for the organization as we move forward. We will be continuing to look to supplement the organization through internships, volunteer support and continuing to cultivate everybody having an opportunity to somehow get engaged with The Arts Council, whether you’re a board member, committee member, a volunteer, a staff member, a donor — we’ll offer you plenty of opportunities to engage with us.”

Williams-Lime also expressed an interest in partnering with local schools to “add value to what they’re doing” by way of fostering childhood relationships with the arts — an investment that’s particularly near-and-dear to her.

As one of six children whose parents “really believed in exposing you to as much as they could,” the arts have been a developed passion of Williams-Lime’s from an early age.

“I do believe giving kids an opportunity (to experience the arts) and asking, ‘Can we as an organization provide those opportunities?’ is really important, because then you carry that throughout your adult life,” she said. “Giving kids that exposure also helps them learn to creatively problem-solve. That’s something that you carry with you all through your life. It helps you communicate under different circumstances with anybody. You can find a commonality when you start talking about music and art, even if you have just entered into a conversation.”

As for her future as The Arts Council’s executive director, Williams-Lime remains open to growth and change, standing eager to see the organization evolve in tandem with Gainesville at large.

“I try to listen as much as I can, to learn as much as I can and then come up with creative problem-solving ways that don’t just benefit our organization, but have benefits to the community,” she said.