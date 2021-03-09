How you can support and celebrate local fine arts at the Quinlan’s upcoming gala

Nairika Cornett, the nonprofit’s executive director, said the pieces of artwork in the exhibition will be included in both the gala’s silent and live auctions. Bidding for the free silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and run until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

Cornett said the Quinlan is also offering an appointment-only day to see the artwork on Sunday, March 21. She said this will allow those uncomfortable with being around others to reserve a time slot for viewing.

The exhibition will close to the public at noon Saturday, March 27. The live auction night will begin online at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, beginning with a “virtual entertainment happy hour” that includes music and a meeting with Cornett, several of the Quinlan’s board members and those who have played an instrumental role in the organization.

The live auction portion of the evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a chance for people to bid on 31 different pieces of artwork, which Cornett describes as “collectors’ dreams.”

“We know that people collect work by these artists,” she said. “But, we also want to introduce new artists into both the silent and live auctions because we see great potential and know they will probably become what collectors seek.”

Those who want to join the online live auction event must purchase a ticket on the Quinlan’s website to receive the link. People can pay $25 to view and participate in the live auction at 7:30 p.m.; $125 to watch the pre-live auction entertainment happy hour and live auction, and enter for a chance to win a pottery party for eight with wine and hors d'oeuvres at the Quinlan; or $500 for everything included in the first option, $250 credit for the purchase of any silent of live auction item, the ability to buy live auction items 24 hours before the event, and a home-delivered bottle of “bubbly” with two champagne flutes.