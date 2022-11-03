History's fashion trends take the runway in this museum exhibit finale

A timeline of garments and accessories showcases the history of fashion trends in Gainesville.

The fourth and final theme of “The Fadeless Photographer: The N.C White Studio Collection” highlights fashion trends from the last 70 years inside the Northeast Georgia History Center.

The installment, entitled “Fashion Through the Decades,” showcases vintage clothing, timeless accessories and portrait photographs of Gainesville residents from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s taken by photographers N.C. White and N.C. White Jr.