History's fashion trends take the runway in this museum exhibit finale

The exhibit took nearly a year to curate, according to the history center’s collections and archives manager Lesley Jones.



The exhibit’s nine garments were selected from the history center’s own archives and donated by local organizations and residents.

A stroll through the gallery brings viewers to a visual timeline of dressed mannequins starting with a 1880s black double-breasted wool gentleman’s dress coat, followed by a 1890s black mourning day dress.

During this time period, fashion was used to indicate one’s social status among other elites, according to the history center.