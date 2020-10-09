Historic Holly Theatre in Dahlonega to undergo renovations in October

Dahlonega’s historic Holly Theatre will soon begin major renovations thanks to two federal grants and community support.



Ivana Pelnar-Zaiko, chairman of the theatre company’s board, said the funding comes from the United States Department of Agriculture’s rural business development grant for $99,040 and a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for $106,732. Both are being matched by the community’s ongoing contributions.

Pelnar-Zaiko said six restaurants and one merchant in Dahlonega were instrumental in helping the theatre company receive the matching grants.

“They wrote support letters from them proving that when the Holly Theatre puts shows on, their business goes up one-third higher than on nights without the shows,” Pelnar-Zaiko said. “If you look at both the county and city’s long-range plans, the Holly Theatre is very prominent as one of the cultural resources that helps attract not only locals, but visitors and tourists to the downtown.”