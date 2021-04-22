Have you seen this whimsical jellyfish in Midtown? Meet Shelley Hassel, the artist behind the mural

For the past four years, Hassel has been making her artistic mark in Gainesville and throughout Northeast Georgia, painting the windows of businesses like Downtown Drafts and Moe’s Record Shop and selling her work at Canvas and Cork, an art gallery in Dahlonega.



A few months ago, the North Hall-based artist said she was approached by David Waldrip, a local property owner, to embark on her biggest project yet — a 10-by-12-foot mural.

“It’s by far the largest painting I’ve ever done,” Hassel said. “I was a little nervous about it.”

Waldrip, who owns the unoccupied unit on Grove Street, said he began remodeling the 100-year-old building and realized that it needed a touch of character.

“I contacted Shelley, and asked, ‘How do you feel about doing a large piece of art?’” Waldrip recounted. “She said, ‘How big?’”

“Big enough to go on a whole exterior wall of a building,” he replied.