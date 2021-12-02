Gainesville's 'fadeless photographer' emerges from the shadows, studio collection on display

Gainesville’s “fadeless photographer” has emerged from the shadows.

The portraiture of N.C. White Jr., whose studio stood on the Gainesville square from the 1880s to the 1950s, is on display at the Northeast Georgia History Center, having been resurrected in the digital age thanks to an unlikely source: eBay.

According to the exhibit’s curator and museum services manager Lesley Jones, more than 30,000 of the studio’s glass and nitrate negatives were uncovered in Indiana roughly 20 years ago, when a camera collector and photo historian named Bill Riley purchased a storage unit that, unbeknownst to him, housed historical artifacts. Along with the negatives, Riley also found White’s studio signage and camera equipment inside.

In the last year or so, Riley began listing the negatives on the e-commerce platform, leading to the history center’s purchase of most of the glass negatives and Riley’s donation of those captured on nitrate film.

“That’s how it started,” Jones said. “Nobody here knew who N.C. White was, and it’s unfortunate — the studio was on the square for 70 years, but not many people know who he is. How did he disappear?”