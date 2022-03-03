This Gainesville student’s short film just won a big award. He was 12 when he made it

“Sometimes (the news) can’t always be clear for a young child; it can get twisted in their head and they won’t be able to understand it until later on,” Thomasson, who’s known by the stage name Austin Foxx, said. “At the time I was writing it and working with the idea (of ‘Mom’) at 12 years old, the whole border crisis was going on — that was a huge thing that was in the media back then in America. It got me thinking, ‘How would this affect someone so young or naive? How could they radically twist this into a ridiculous scenario in their head, and what could happen out of that?’”



Calling upon the expertise of his father, Roy Thomasson — otherwise known as actor and producer Corey Foxx — Thomasson fleshed out the script, assembled a cast and crew and executed filming and editing all in about six months.

Since its release in 2019, “Mom” has warranted 17 awards and four nominations, including bronze and silver Tellys and, most recently, the 2021 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival award for best youth film.

“It was kind of a shock, actually,” Thomasson said, crediting an experienced cast and crew lineup for the film’s success. “There were a lot of people that were able to help me at that young age. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”