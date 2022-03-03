This Gainesville student’s short film just won a big award. He was 12 when he made it

Adolescence and the pursuit of one’s dreams can coexist — just ask Austin Thomasson.
At 12 years old, the Gainesville High School sophomore wrote, directed and starred in his own 45-minute short film, “Mom,” portraying the ramifications of drug addiction and mainstream media’s impact on children’s perception of the world.
Fearing he’d be separated from his siblings on the heels of his mother’s drug overdose, like the immigrant children he’s seen in mainstream media, 12-year-old character William Grace resorts to raising them in secret.
“Sometimes (the news) can’t always be clear for a young child; it can get twisted in their head and they won’t be able to understand it until later on,” Thomasson, who’s known by the stage name Austin Foxx, said. “At the time I was writing it and working with the idea (of ‘Mom’) at 12 years old, the whole border crisis was going on — that was a huge thing that was in the media back then in America. It got me thinking, ‘How would this affect someone so young or naive? How could they radically twist this into a ridiculous scenario in their head, and what could happen out of that?’”
Calling upon the expertise of his father, Roy Thomasson — otherwise known as actor and producer Corey Foxx — Thomasson fleshed out the script, assembled a cast and crew and executed filming and editing all in about six months.
Since its release in 2019, “Mom” has warranted 17 awards and four nominations, including bronze and silver Tellys and, most recently, the 2021 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival award for best youth film.
“It was kind of a shock, actually,” Thomasson said, crediting an experienced cast and crew lineup for the film’s success. “There were a lot of people that were able to help me at that young age. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”
While “Mom” hallmarks Thomasson’s debut as a writer and director, he’s no stranger to the screen.
Entering the acting arena at age 10, Thomasson played the role of Perry Hobbes in the 2019 Netflix horror film “Eli” and appeared as a young Gary Ridgeway (better known as the Green River Killer) in season four, episode one of the TV docuseries “Murder Made Me Famous.”
He’ll also be performing in Gainesville High’s “Anything Goes” musical theater production March 8-10.
“I thought it would be fun to act out all these different characters and different professions, because with a normal job, you only stick with that one, while as an actor, you could play basically every job or every occupation in the world,” he said.
With “Mom,” Thomasson said he wanted to “dip his hands into what it’s actually like to be behind the camera,” which in turn has given him insight into polishing his talent as he continues to work his way toward becoming an A-list actor.
“I think I’m going to stick to acting, but it was fun to be able to experience that side,” he said. “I feel like it gives me a better understanding of how to be a better actor. Actors have a responsibility to tell the stories of themselves or others who are unable to. In my acting, I want to be able to adjust to my roles and really feel like the character, really tap into whatever trauma or happiness they may feel.”
If given the chance to go back and consult with his younger self, Thomasson would pass along some seasoned advice.
“I’d tell him to remember to work hard, because the harder you work, the better chance you have of improving yourself and getting out there and accomplishing what you want to do,” he said. “I’ve learned that even if you’re young or don’t have that much experience in life, you still can accomplish the stuff you don’t think you can, especially with help from other people who can help build you up and get your talent out there. I feel like a lot of people may use their age as an excuse for things, but as long as you have the resources and the people around you, you will be able to do it.”
“Mom” isn’t available for streaming just yet, but plans are in motion to have the film viewable on YouTube by the end of the year, Thomasson said.