Gainesville Ballet Co. to offer lessons, look for new artistic director after parting ways with founder

Charlotte DeLong and Jocelyn Buchanan left their roles as dance instructors at the school to teach lessons with Gainesville Ballet Co. They recently were named co-interim artistic directors by the nonprofit’s board.



DeLong said the decision to resign from the school was difficult, but she knows she made the right choice.

“In the six years I have been at Gainesville School of Ballet, I have come to love and adore all of my students,” she said. “And, as much as I still love teaching, I decided that I need to look for a job that provides me with a more positive, encouraging and organized studio in which to teach.”

Nathan Goss was recently appointed to chair a new transition committee to help establish criteria for the nonprofit’s board and restructure it. Goss said he aims to have a new 10-person board in place by early fall with a combination of community leaders, parents of ballet students and Brenau staff.