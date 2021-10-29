Fox's new 'Monarch' series being filmed at this Gainesville estate

A recent teaser for a new Fox Entertainment series features a landmark local residents might recognize.

Sold in August for $15.5 million, the 446-acre estate at 3509 Tanners Mill Circle in Gainesville has been confirmed as the primary filming location for “Monarch,” an episodic drama following the lives of a fictional country music family, the Romans — a “passionate and fiercely talented” clan whose reign is threatened by the impending eruption of dangerous truths about their rise to success, according to Fox.



