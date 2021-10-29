Fox's new 'Monarch' series being filmed at this Gainesville estate

A recent teaser for a new Fox Entertainment series features a landmark local residents might recognize.
Sold in August for $15.5 million, the 446-acre estate at 3509 Tanners Mill Circle in Gainesville has been confirmed as the primary filming location for “Monarch,” an episodic drama following the lives of a fictional country music family, the Romans — a “passionate and fiercely talented” clan whose reign is threatened by the impending eruption of dangerous truths about their rise to success, according to Fox.
The series premieres in a two-night event Sunday, Jan. 30 — immediately following the NFC Championship — and Monday, Feb. 1, starring award-winning actresses Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel and country music star Trace Adkins.
According to the estate’s former owner Milton Robson, the size and scenery of the property constitute an ideal set for such a series, what with its rolling pastures, winding river, waterfalls and lake views flanking the stone mansion, as also noted in an August press release from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.
While viewers will “still know (the property) when they see it” on the big screen this winter, Robson said the interior has undergone some cosmetic changes that render it almost unrecognizable.
A “big country music lover” himself, Robson added that he’s rooting for the series’ success.
For more on “Monarch,” visit the drama’s official webpage, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.