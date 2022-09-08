Fox’s ‘Monarch,’ which filmed in Hall County, premieres this weekend

Country music lovers of Hall County, you’ll want to gather ‘round the TV Sunday night.Fox Entertainment’s episodic drama “Monarch” is set to premiere at long last.
Filmed over the last year at a South Hall estate, the show debuts at 8 p.m. Sept. 11, on Fox.
After that, “Monarch” will air at 9 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 20.
The show was initially aimed to debut in January, but “unavoidable realities” of the pandemic and their impact on the entertainment industry spurred the network to put the premiere on hold.
Starring cinematic icons Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel alongside country music legend Trace Adkins, the “Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama” follows a country music dynasty’s rise to stardom and the scandals that threaten to jeopardize their reign as country royalty.
Headed by Sarandon’s character, “insanely talented but tough as nails” Dottie Cantrell Roman, and her “beloved husband, Adkins’ Albie Roman, the clan’s namesake may be “synonymous with authenticity,” Fox said, but “the very foundation of their success is a lie.”
Aside from original music and covers, other household names in country music are slated to make guest appearances throughout the season, according to Fox, including Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town.For trailers, teasers and further details about the show, visit fox.com/monarch and follow “Monarch” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.