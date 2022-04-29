The final episodes of 'Ozark,' which filmed on Lake Lanier, are streaming now

The final episodes of Netflix original series “Ozark,” for which Lake Lanier was a primary backdrop over six years of filming, are now streaming.Released Friday, April 29, mounting tensions and fraying familial bonds carried over from the first half of Season 4 bring the series to a “fitting, pointed close,” according to IndieWire.
Marty and Wendy Byrde and Ruth Langmore — the trio of money launderers portrayed by Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner — are in hot water, and whether they make it out unscathed remains to be seen. From the looks of the trailer, however, TV Guide suggests there’s reason to believe “the body count is going to increase before the show signs off.”
Filming for “Ozark” took place at principal locations on and near Lake Lanier in South Hall, including properties along Gaines Ferry Road as well as Moonie’s Texas Barbecue in Flowery Branch.