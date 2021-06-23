‘Dream crazy big.’ This new mural depicts Gainesville legends and leaders

Those depicted in the mural include Faye Bush, civil rights activist and leader of the Newtown Florist Club for many decades; Johnny Vardeman, retired editor of The Times who started his role in the newspaper during the ‘50s and still writes a weekly column; Beulah Rucker, a pioneer of education who established a school in Gainesville for African American children in the early 1900s; Dr. Emmett Ethridge “E.E.” Butler, the first Black physician to practice medicine in Hall County; Gene “Mr. B” Beckstein, who founded the food and homeless shelter, Good News at Noon, in 1987; and Norma Hernandez, president of the Northeast Georgia Latino Chamber of Commerce who helped dispatch vital information to the local Hispanic community during the pandemic.



Jim Chapman, special projects coordinator with Gainesville Housing Authority, said he designed the piece with the intent of inspiring the children who live in the area.

“The hard part is for them to dream beyond public housing,” Chapman said. “Bringing the arts in, we’re creating a culture of creativity. And, we say dream big, dream crazy big.”