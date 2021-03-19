Celebrate Women’s History Month with UNG by listening to this inspirational trio

The three women speakers include Mariela Romero, a regional community empowerment director for Univision; Mariah Parker, Athens-Clarke County commissioner and hip hop artist; and the Rev. Charlotte Arsenault of the Georgia Mountains Unitarian Universalist Church.

People can register for the free event, which will be streamed via Zoom, by visiting go.ung.edu/whm2021. The talk will be presented by UNG’s Multicultural Student Affairs.

Noemi Nolasco, a UNG student who is earning a degree in modern languages with a concentration in Spanish language and literature, shared in a press release that Women’s History Month offers a time to look at the underrepresentation of women in certain careers, specifically women of color and LGBTQ women. She noted that having Vice Kamala Harris as the first woman and first Black or Southeast Asian person to hold her office heightens the conversation.

“It's really important to the future generations," Nolasco stated. "The fact that we have a woman who's a vice president in office right now, that inspires many young women."

