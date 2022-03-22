Art and nature connect at Gainesville botanical garden

Those who’ve ever pondered the interconnectedness of the natural world have an opportunity to reflect anew on a stroll through the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Gainesville.

The garden is the temporary home of “Nature Connects,” a 15-sculpture display built by New York-based artist Sean Kenney using more than 450,000 Lego blocks. At the intersection of precision and whimsy, the exhibit is designed to inspire budding artists, ecologists and builders to “dream big.”

According to garden director Mildred Fockele, the exhibit furthers the garden’s tradition of combining nature and art.