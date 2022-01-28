An episode from reality TV’s 'Joe Millionaire' reboot filmed at this North Georgia farm

In the show’s 2003 debut, 20 single women vied for the heart of a gentleman suitor who painted himself as a millionaire. Spoiler alert: he wasn’t.

The showrunners’ honesty has grown in the last two decades, but there’s a twist. Of the two bachelors in the reboot “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” Steven McBee really is a millionaire, while his co-star Kurt Sowers is just an average Joe with little to his name — but their 20 prospects have no idea which of them is the tycoon, forcing them to decide whether love or wealth is the hallmark of a successful relationship.