An episode from reality TV’s 'Joe Millionaire' reboot filmed at this North Georgia farm

After a nearly 20-year hiatus, Fox’s “Joe Millionaire” is back to wooing single women, and the latest rendezvous was filmed at a familiar location.
Thursday’s episode, “Campfires, Cuddles and S’more Drama,” was shot at LL Farm and Event Center in Clermont, along with scenes from Jan. 20’s “Movie Night Meltdown.”
According to Hunter Gibbs Seymour, whose family owns and operates the farm and event center, filming took place over the course of two weeks in October and November.
Seymour said the farm was contacted by producers searching for a “rustic” location to stage the episode, and the cast camped on the grounds for a night.
There has been some discussion about the cast and film crews returning to LL Farm for the reality dating competition’s season finale, though Seymour said nothing is on the books yet.
“It was really cool to see how they put everything together and how many people actually work for just 30 minutes on TV or one or two episodes — it’s crazy,” Seymour said.
The majority of the reboot has been filmed at Lakeshore Manor in Butts County, according to entertainment news source Screen Rant.
In the show’s 2003 debut, 20 single women vied for the heart of a gentleman suitor who painted himself as a millionaire. Spoiler alert: he wasn’t.
The showrunners’ honesty has grown in the last two decades, but there’s a twist. Of the two bachelors in the reboot “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” Steven McBee really is a millionaire, while his co-star Kurt Sowers is just an average Joe with little to his name — but their 20 prospects have no idea which of them is the tycoon, forcing them to decide whether love or wealth is the hallmark of a successful relationship.“Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. Episodes can also be viewed on Fox Entertainment’s free streaming platform Tubi.