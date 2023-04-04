‘A family-friendly rock club’: New live music venue opening in midtown Gainesville

In addition to hosting live shows, the venue will provide a space for student musicians to perform in front of a live crowd in a real rock hall — an experience they’d otherwise have to travel to Atlanta and beyond to find, according to Let There Be Rock’s owner and director Kyle Sanders.



For Sanders, establishing a music venue and rehearsal space has been in the pipeline from the moment the schools’ doors opened two doors down in 2019.

“I know the stories of how it used to be here — there was kind of a (live music) scene and then it totally died out,” he said. “I knew that this area was lacking that and needed it. All my instructors (at Let There Be Rock) are in bands, they go to Atlanta to play or out of town. They just don’t play around here because there’s nowhere to play.”

Sanders’ business partners, Downtown Drafts proprietors Nick and Aimee Hoecker, saw a similar need when they began hosting open mic events in their taproom on the square — performances for which many of Sanders’ students laboriously practiced.

“Kyle came to me and told me some of his students were practicing to come and do open mic at Downtown Drafts and I’m like, ‘Oh, man, I’m in,” Nick Hoecker said.