120-foot mural honors E.E. Butler and other ‘hidden figures’ of Gainesville’s Black community

The project initially began as a 40-foot mural of E.E. Butler by his lonesome, but soon evolved to include the four hidden figures, covering the entirety of the retaining wall, Dziengue said.



To execute the design, Dziengue, a senior at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School and member of Boy Scout Troop 15 in Gainesville, enlisted the help of several area artists, including Gainesville muralist Fox Gradin and Vision 2030 Public Art steering committee member Allyson Everett.

Gradin specifically helped Dziengue with transferring the mural from a digital design to an outline on the wall for upwards of 60 community volunteers ranging from 4 years old to 70-plus to help paint Saturday, Oct. 15.

Gradin has returned to the mural several times since to ensure each of its subjects look their best as the project nears completion.

While “no part of muraling is easy — not the conception, not the planning, not the execution or the finishing,” according to Gradin, she touted Dziengue for rising to the challenge.

“Ashton was open to learning every step of the way and seems to have handled the stress of a project like this well,” Gradin said. “He came in with a clear vision and found the people who knew how to make it happen. I'm proud to be a part of bringing some attention to these community leaders who have helped shape my hometown. Many of us have heard their names, but don't know their stories. Teaching history through art is a great way to get the story across to a wide variety of people.”

“I never expected it to be this big of a scale,” Dziengue said. “It’s incredibly amazing to see all these people come together to assist me in sharing a piece of this legacy that E.E. Butler lived with the rest of the community of Gainesville. Not just the Black community, but all other cultures.”