What is a Joro spider? This invasive species has made a home in Northeast Georgia

Not to be confused with the writing and banana spider, Joro spiders stand apart by their larger size and distinctive, gold-tinted multi-layered webs. The females, including their leg span, can reach up to 3 to 4 inches.

In the fall, Joro spiders grow to their full size, nearing the end of their year-long lifespans. Like most spider species, the females are significantly larger than the males, flaunting bright yellow hues and a splash of red on their abdomens.

This genus of spiders are professionals at spreading. They use a ballooning technique, in which the spiders spin a web to catch the air current, allowing them to fly for 50-100 miles before latching onto a tree.

Joro spiders thrive on the edge of woods and around homes, and are often found congregating in groups.

With their long-banded legs and large abdomens, these arachnids may seem intimidating, but they’re not dangerous to people. Like all spiders, they’re venomous, with a bite one could compare to a bee sting. However, unless a person is specifically allergic to Joro spiders, they shouldn’t be concerned.

Squashing Joro spiders may feel like a good deed, but it won’t have a significant effect on their population in Northeast Georgia.