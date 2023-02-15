This section of Hall's Highlands to Islands Trail just opened

Part of the Tumbling Creek section of the Highlands to Islands Trail has opened for public use, extending the trail another quarter-mile from the pedestrian tunnel under Atlanta Highway to the pedestrian bridge near the University of North Georgia in Oakwood.

The Tumbling Creek section, once complete, will connect Atlanta Highway to Landrum Education Drive, adding 0.6 miles to the trail.

“We anticipate the full completion of this Tumbling Creek Trail section in the spring; however, we know how important this trail is to the community,” said Bill Nash, Hall County’s assistant director of Public Works and Utilities. “With that in mind, it only made sense to open up the first section for citizens to enjoy as we head into the warmer spring months.”

The newly-opened section includes a “picturesque boardwalk,” according to county spokesperson Sarah Crowe, and parking is available at the Park and Ride Lot at the intersection of Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Atlanta Highway, which can be accessed from Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Frontage Road.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is expected once the entire Tumbling Creek portion of the trail is complete.

Updates and maps of the trails are available at HighlandstoIslands.org.