Need another reason to celebrate your dog? Visit downtown Gainesville for Mutts on Main

Dog lovers, your time has come to celebrate your best friend.
Downtown Gainesville is hosting its annual Mutts on Main pet expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 27, on the square.
Nicole Ricketts, Gainesville Main Street Manager, said the free event will have around 12 different canine-friendly vendors, including The Creative Mutt, a local pet-wear shop, and Frozen Frenzee, which will serve treats for dogs.
Mutts on Main
What: A day of dog-centric vendors and demonstrations
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 27
Where: Gainesville square
How much: Free
The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia will set up a booth with adoptable dogs, according to Sam Threadgill, the nonprofit’s development and marketing director.
At 11 a.m., I Speak K9, a Gainesville-based pet training business, will offer a demonstration. And at noon, dogs — which will be up for adoption — will flaunt their best attire during the event’s traditional fashion show.
For a $5 cash entry, Ricketts said pet-owners can enter their furry friends in one of three contests: Best Dressed, Best Trick and Look Alike, which challenges people to match their canines. All proceeds from the competition will be donated to the Hall County Animal Shelter.
At 1 p.m. the Becky Simon Band will perform, followed by a disc dog show at 2 p.m. from the Dahlonega Action Dogs, a local canine sport team. The Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit will visit the square from 3-4 p.m.
Ricketts said attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and take advantage of the hand sanitizer stations at Mutts on Main.
“Anyone who loves dogs will love this event,” she said. “Bring your dog or come enjoy other dogs.”