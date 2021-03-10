Need another reason to celebrate your dog? Visit downtown Gainesville for Mutts on Main

Dog lovers, your time has come to celebrate your best friend.



Downtown Gainesville is hosting its annual Mutts on Main pet expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 27, on the square.

Nicole Ricketts, Gainesville Main Street Manager, said the free event will have around 12 different canine-friendly vendors, including The Creative Mutt, a local pet-wear shop, and Frozen Frenzee, which will serve treats for dogs.