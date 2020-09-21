Need another reason to celebrate your dog? Downtown Braselton is hosting Pooches in the Park this Saturday

The humane society will have an adoption booth full of homeless dogs looking for their forever homes. Payne said Galilee Veterinary Hospital from Jefferson will conduct low-cost microchipping for dogs on-site.

For canines needing to release some extra energy, Braselton Park will have an agility course, which Payne said prompts dogs to run after a mechanized plastic lure around a zig-zagged layout.

“Basically, there’s an object on a string that goes around, and your dog can chase it,” she said. “It’s really cute to watch.”

Pooches in the Park, which is free to attend, will also host a costume contest, and present trophies to the top two best-dressed canines. Payne said people will have plenty of photo options with their dogs, including six different hand-painted murals for striking a pose. One of the large pieces of art invites dogs to stand in front of a pair of pooch-sized angel wings.

Dogs with an affinity for water are encouraged cool off in the “wet nose water lounge,” an area equipped with kitty pools. Payne said canines can drink or lay in the water, which is changed out frequently during the day.

Those wanting an extra dose of water can pop by the Dixie DockDogs aquatics competition. Payne said it is held in a massive inflatable swimming pool that will take up the entire parking near the tennis courts at Braselton Park.

“Dogs from different parts of the state come for that, and they bring their own judges,” Payne said. “These are dogs that train year-round for this.”

Payne said all the competition’s challenges revolve around the water, including the high jump, which measures how high dogs can leap in the air from the edge of the pool into the water.

Spectators who want in on the action can sign up for the 11 a.m. “Your Dog Can Do This” — a challenge that invites non-competitive canines to put their jumping and swimming skills to the test. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. prior to the competition.