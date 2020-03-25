As the humane society prepares to close its doors to the public, 10 puppies have arrived on its doorstep

As the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia prepared to close to the public and adopt out or foster its remaining dogs and cats, a box of 10 puppies arrived at its front door.

Normally, Julie Edwards , executive director of the humane society, would be excited to meet a new litter of puppies destined for new adoptive homes, but this week she felt nothing but concern.

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia will be closed to the public starting next week until at least April 6. No new adoptions will go through during the dead period, and with nearly 50 prospective pets brought in in the last week alone, Edwards is beginning to worry about the shelter reaching capacity.

To combat this, the shelter is making one last push to find homes for orphaned pets with a “clear the shelter” event this Thursday through Saturday.

“We’re going to try to adopt as many animals as possible in homes, because we don’t want them to sit in the shelter for a week or two or three or however long this is going to take for their mental and physical wellbeing,” said Humane Society of Northeast Georgia executive director Julie Edwards.

Adoptions and visitations must be set up by appointment to keep foot traffic at a minimum, but for three days, all the cats and dogs the shelter houses will be spread out in kennels in its parking lot, waiting for prospective new pet owners to come pick them up.

The event comes as a response to a disturbing trend Edwards has noticed in animals shelters around the state.