How the North Georgia Zoo continues to care for its animals through donations, deer hunters and virtual experiences

North Georgia Zoo’s animals still need to eat.

Although the privately-owned Cleveland business temporarily closed its gates to the public and stopped its off-site programs, staff have not forgotten about the facility’s exotic and domestic residents.

Jeff Powell, North Georgia Zoo’s director of operations, said luckily the supply chain of food continues to stay strong because of a devoted following of community members.

Even with grocery stores running low on meat, he said local deer hunters have contributed venison to feed the zoo’s serval, cougar, lynx, wolves and other carnivore inhabitants.

“It has really been wonderful to see how people have stepped up,” Powell said. “A lot of times it’s folks we’ve never met. Some restaurants brought food over. We can use just about any kind of produce or meat.”

Before the pandemic, Powell said the staff would offer 400 off-site programs each year by visiting schools, churches, clubs and birthday parties. He said this loss and the temporary closure put the zoo in a significant financial squeeze.

To stay afloat and keep its audience engaged, the North Georgia Zoo has tapped into its creativity.

Each day at 1 p.m., an animal educator features one of the zoo’s furry, scaly or feathered friends. Powell said the staff offer fun and interesting tidbits about the animals live on Facebook, and then post the videos at northgeorgia.zoo.com.

Another one of the zoo’s free programs includes a live Facebook stream of baby animal feeding including kangaroos, pacas, servals and porcupines. The virtual experience begins at 12:30 p.m. each day.

People can pay for a 30-minute online chat with a zookeeper and an animal. The one-on-one meetings range from $25-$75 depending on the requested animal.

“It’s a unique experience that you can sort of tailor make,” Powell said.

For those wanting to invite a larger group, the zoo provides online animal parties that last from 45 minutes to an hour. A zookeeper can introduce up to seven different animals. All reservations can be made on the zoo’s website.

“People are starting to book those,” Powell said. “They’re tired of being in the house and looking for something unusual to do and for their kids to do. This is a great opportunity for them to do that.”

A live auction group formed on Facebook in late March to support the North Georgia Zoo. Community members, businesses and the zoo have donated books, animal-themed merchandise, tourism experiences and art made by animals to the cause.

On March 31, the zoo auctioned a painting created by its resident sloth, Noel. The winning bidder paid $135.

North Georgia Zoo also started a GoFundMe campaign on March 19 to help with the costs of feeding, routine maintenance and employing staff. The link can be found at the top of its website’s home page. So far $3,672 has been raised for the zoo’s $20,000 goal.

Powell said that North Georgia Zoo has managed to get by even with furloughing around half its staff. He said the ones on-site are working with reduced pay and hours.

“We’re a privately owned zoo, so we don’t get any kind of government or state funding,” Powell said. “A lot of people are surprised by that.”

Despite the major financial adjustments, Powell said he still remains an “eternal optimist.” Furloughed staff have volunteered time to care for the animals, and community members continue to donate food and money.

“God keeps sending the things we need when we need them,” Powell said. “It’s exciting to see how God has responded. We really do feel like it’s not just our zoo, it’s everyone’s zoo in this area. The people of North Georgia are good hearted people. We just want to say, ‘Thank you.’”