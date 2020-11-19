Have you seen a slithering, snake-sized worm? Here's what they are and what they eat

Don’t be alarmed if you see a foot-long slithering creature with a head shaped like a half moon pop up in your yard after a long rain.



This slippery fellow is not a snake, nor a monster from a science fiction novel. According to Garrett Hibbs, Hall County UGA cooperative extension agent, this invasive species is commonly known as the hammerhead worm, a native resident of Southeast Asia.

They’re often yellow or green in color with a few dark stripes running down their bodies and can grow up to a foot in length. Hibbs said like earthworms, hammerhead worms often migrate to the surface after wet weather events.