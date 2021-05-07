Grab your binoculars and visit Lake Lanier: Ospreys are back in Hall County and nesting for the season

Peering through his binoculars, Peter Gordon scans the treetops along Lake Lanier, searching for his favorite bird of the season — the osprey.



“They are unique birds,” Gordon said while looking out to the water. “I’ve lived in Gainesville since the early ‘80s, and you just didn’t see them often. Now, they’ve certainly made a comeback, and they seem to be adapting.”

Gordon, longtime birder and Elachee Nature Science Center’s retired director of education, said the species returns to Hall County in February to nest. Like most raptor birds, ospreys mate for life. Gordon shared that the male and female birds will come back to the same nests throughout their lifetime, which can range from 10-12 years.

Once their eggs hatch in the spring, the mated pair will care for their chicks until around August. From that point, the young fledglings are left on their own to fly to Central and South America for the colder months.