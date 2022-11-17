For this South Hall cheesemaker, farmsteading is ‘the whole package’

‘It’s not baking, but it is science’

Currently, the farm is in the midst of its breeding season, which begins in October. The kids will be born in April, staying with their mother for one month before commencing the month-long weaning process in which mothers and kids are separated at night so the mothers can be milked in the morning before rejoining their young bucklings and doelings in the pastures.

“By the time (the kids) are 8 weeks old, they are more than ready, eating and foraging (on their own),” Bergdoll said.

As a Grade A dairy, Bergdoll cannot milk the goats by hand, but rather employs three A-standard milking machines complete with vacuum pumps and a pulsator.

The process does not hurt the goats, Bergdoll said, and the milk produced is typically very sweet. This year’s production exceeded 100 gallons of milk, Bergdoll said.

Although the smallest of the dairy goats, Nigerian Dwarfs have the highest butter fat content, according to Bergdoll, meaning what they lack in production quantity, they make up for in quality, making them the perfect contenders for small-batch cheese-making.

After milking, the milk is pasteurized — a combination of heat and time forming a custard-like gel, or curd — and must be made into cheese within three days, which is equal parts art and precision.

“It’s not baking, but it is science,” Bergdoll said. “You get the milk and you add a culture to it, or a bacteria, and that transforms the milk into feta, chevre (or) gouda.”

Two gallons of milk will yield about six pounds of chevre — or about three pounds of feta — within 24-48 hours. Part of making feta, according to Bergdoll, is pulling out the “watery” part of the milk — the whey protein — to produce a harder, firmer cheese.