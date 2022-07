Elachee Nature Science Center is removing language barriers to learning with these upgrades

Spanish- and French-speaking visitors to Elachee Nature Science Center may notice a metamorphosis of sorts in the “Art of Pollination” exhibit on the outdoor patio: the interpretive signage now comes in more than one language.

With $10,000 in grant funding from Cargill Inc.’s Gainesville Cares Council, multilingual signage in English, Spanish and French is cropping up at various Elachee attractions, including the live animal exhibit showcasing Georgia reptiles and amphibians.