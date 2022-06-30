Elachee Nature Science Center is removing language barriers to learning with these upgrades

“We are incredibly fortunate to live in such a diverse community, and our dream is to continue to provide environmental education to people from all cultures and walks of life,” said Elachee President and CEO Sarah Bell. “Ensuring that information is accessible is one step in fulfilling that dream. We want people to feel welcomed, and our future vision is to create more opportunities for people to enjoy exhibits of this type. We are so grateful for Cargill’s support for this idea, as we want to ensure that as many people as possible have access to our exhibits.”



Echoed by Elachee Director of School and Public Programs Maranda McGaha, the organization’s renewed commitment to meet families where they are is aimed to foster “a welcoming and inclusive environment for all by stripping away the barrier of language.”

Visitors can explore Elachee’s exhibits and programs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and on the second Saturday of each month.