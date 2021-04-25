By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Not their first rodeo: Photos from Southeastern Championship Bull Riding at Chicopee Woods
A rodeo clown entertains at the Southeastern Championship Bull Riding event Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville. (Photo by Paul Sasso)

Randy Samuels flies high at the Southeastern Championship Bull Riding event Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville. (Photo by Paul Sasso)

Loyd Sisk rides a bull at the Southeastern Championship Bull Riding event Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville. (Photo by Paul Sasso)

Lindsey Wentworth works the lasso at the Southeastern Championship Bull Riding event Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville. (Photo by Paul Sasso)