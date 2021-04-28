17 years in the making: This large brood of cicadas will soon make their dramatic appearance in North Georgia

Taking advantage of Brood X’s entrance, Lampert intends to collect data with a group of UNG students to answer questions that have been unanswered for years.



“We’re really interested in looking at how their distribution has changed since 2004, and I’m interested in filling in these really cool holes about their biology and ecology,” Lampert said.

The research team plans to record population densities in Georgia, as well as information about the species makeup in the cohort, parasites found in 17-year cicadas, the type of trees used for the female insect’s egg-laying and other details about the brood.

So far, Lampert said his students have measured hole densities made by nymphs (premature cicadas) between Dahlonega and Cleveland.

If someone sees or hears these insects, Lampert encourages them to either let him know by sending a message to evan.lampert@ung.edu or record the sighting by visiting cicadasafari.org, which was started by Gene Kritsky, a cicada expert.

Unlike the green or brown annual cicadas people are used to seeing around Georgia, 17-year cicadas can be identified by their black bodies, orange wing margins and bright red eyes.

Lampert said there are seven species of periodical cicada, including four 13-year cicadas and three 17-year cicadas. The most common in Georgia is the Magicicada septendecim.

Lampert anticipates the nymphs will arrive this week or next, finding a vertical surface to shed their exoskeletons. They will then arise as adults, and prepare for their biggest performance yet — mating.

Lampert said the song of male cicadas will fill the air, reaching 90-100 decibels, loud enough for both humans and female cicadas to notice. The entomologist compares the sound to the word “Pharaoh,” which is where their other common namesake “Pharaoh cicada” comes from.

“If you’re close enough, I heard it can be astonishingly loud,” Lampert said.

After the cicadas mate, the female insects will lay hundreds of eggs inside slits they cut into new growth trees. Then, the adult cicadas will die.

“It’s a big massive explosion of reproduction,” Lampert said.

Once the eggs hatch later in the summer, new nymphs will burrow into their new homes underground, beginning the 17-year cycle again.

For more information about 17-year cicadas, visit cicadamania.com or contact Lampert at evan.lampert@ung.edu.