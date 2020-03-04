Magicians, a dragon and the tree man — the children’s garden is opening soon at Atlanta Botanical Gardens

And the community will get its first official look at the garden on March 21, when the gardens host a grand opening for the new area. The children’s garden has been in the works for years, and plans for the big reveal were announced in January.



The garden is named for New Holland native and avid gardener Ada Mae Pass Ivester, mother of former Coca-Cola Co. CEO and philanthropist Doug Ivester.

“The children’s garden really adds so much in terms of activities and a new audience,” Mildred Fockele, lead horticulturist at the Gainesville garden, told The Times in January. “We have families and children that come and enjoy being in the garden, but it adds another dimension.”

Free shuttles will be running between the gardens at 1911 Sweetbay Drive in Gainesville and Lakeview Academy from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 21.

There are events and attractions scheduled throughout the day: Tulips woft in rainy weather on Wednesday, March 4, at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens in Gainesville. Mildred Fockele, lead horticulturist at the Gainesville garden, said it won’t be long until the gardens are at full color this spring. - photo by Nick Bowman